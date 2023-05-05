\nDefense Minister Naftali Bennett (New Right) on Saturday night called on the members of Knesset to form a govenrment and prevent a third round of elections.\n\n\n\n"A third round of elections at this time would lead, so it seems, to us missing out on diplomatic and security opportunities which will not come back to the State of Israel," Bennett said.\n\n\n\n"In the four days left, we - all responsible public servants in Israel - must do everything possible to form a government and prevent these elections. That's what I will do."\n\n\n\nMeanwhile, MK Yoav Kisch (Likud) on Saturday night announced that he would support \nMK Gideon Sa'ar\n if Likud primaries were held.\n\n\n\nIn an interview with \nNews 12\n, Kisch said Sa'ar is "the only person who can get us out of this political deadlock."\n\n\n\nYair Netanyahu, son of Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, tweeted in response: "Pchhhhhh Yoav Kisch, the 'New Likudniks' man, 'coincidentally' is coming out in support of Sa'ar after he lost his position as party leader to [MK] Miki Zohar."\n\n