פרופ' דן לאור, חוקר הספרות העברית, נפטר בגיל 79.

לאור כיהן כראש החוג לספרות עברית באוניברסיטת תל אביב והתפרסם בעיקר בזכות ספריו המקיפים על ש"י עגנון ונתן אלתרמן.