\nThe Kremlin said on Thursday that Finland’s intention to join NATO posed a direct threat to Russia and will weaken Europe and make it less secure.\n\n\n\n"Finland’s entry into NATO will become a threat to Russia," Russian President Vladimir Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said to Russian media. "The next expansion of NATO does not make our continent more stable and secure."\n\n\n\n"Of course, all this will become elements for a special analysis and development of the necessary measures in order to balance the situation and ensure our security," he said.\n\n\n\n\n\nRelated articles:\n\n\n\nJewish Finnish politician brutally beaten, threatened with death\n \n\n\nFinnish parliament committee votes to protect kosher slaughter\n \n\n\nArtists boycott Finland art gallery over Israeli billionaire\n \n\n\nFinland to build high tech barrier at Russia border\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\nThe statement from Russia came in response to the Finnish lawmakers calling for the country’s government to begin the NATO membership process “without delay,” \nFox News\n reported.\n\n\n\nThe Finnish leaders said that NATO membership was essential to their country’s security in the wake of the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.\n\n\n\nFinland, which shares a border with Russia and was invaded by the Soviet Union in 1939, has been talking about \njoining NATO\n since the Ukraine war began in February. Sweden has been making similar overtures to the 30-nation military alliance.\n\n\n\n\n\n