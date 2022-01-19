\nThe Biden administration will announce on Wednesday a plan to distribute hundreds of millions of free, high-quality masks through pharmacies and community sites, three people with knowledge of the matter told \nPolitico\n.\n\n\n\nThe masks will be N95s that are sourced from the government's Strategic National Stockpile, the sources said, as part of an effort to ensure Americans can access the more-protective masks during a record surge of COVID-19 cases.\n\n\n\nThe initiative comes in response to growing pressure on the administration to encourage Americans to abandon cloth masks in favor of more protective versions, amid evidence that the cloth coverings do not work as well against the more transmissible Omicron variant.\n\n\n\nPublic health experts and former Biden transition advisers have also lobbied the White House in recent weeks to give out masks, arguing that cheap and genuine N95s are still difficult for people to find.\n\n\n\nThe White House declined to comment on the report.\n\n\n\nAccording to \nPolitico\n, the plan is expected to lean heavily on pharmacies — which have become an integral part of the administration's vaccination campaign — to also distribute the N95s at no cost.\n\n\n\nPresident Joe Biden last week signaled that the administration planned to distribute masks for free, acknowledging that for some individuals, obtaining high-quality masks is "not always affordable or convenient."\n\n\n\nOn Wednesday, the President is also slated to hold a press conference where he's expected to tout the administration's efforts to tamp down the Omicron surge and make COVID-19 tests and masks more widely available.\n\n\n\n\n\nRelated articles:\n\n\n\nMeta-analysis shows lack of impact on disease\n \n\n\n\n\nKi Tisa and Shabbat Parah: Taking off the mask\n \n\n\nHaman is alive and killing today\n \n\n\nWere face-mask mandates for kids politically motivated?\n \n\n\n\n\n