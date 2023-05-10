\nPrime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday evening spoke with the Head of IDF Central Command, the Head of the Judea and Samaria Division, the commander of the Israel National Counter-Terrorism Unit, the commander of the Border Police, Israel Security Agency (ISA or Shin Bet) operational unit commanders and his Military Secretary.\n\n\n\nDuring the meeting, Netanyahu was updated on additional details of \nthe operation in Jenin\n in which four terrorists were eliminated, including the terrorist who murdered Hallel and Yagel Yaniv in Huwara a week and a half ago.\n\n\n\n"This was an exceptional intelligence and operational achievement. This is already the fourth action that you have carried out recently in the heart of the terrorist bases located in refugee camps," the Prime Minister said.\n\n\n\n"These operations are of immense value. By your actions, you are sending a clear and sharp message to all who are thinking about murdering an Israeli citizen: We will settle accounts with you."\n\n\n\n"Convey my deepest appreciation – and that of the entire people of Israel – to the soldiers, to the men and women of the security establishment," Netanyahu concluded.\n\n\n\nAccording to Palestinian Authority reports, a force of undercover agents entered Jenin on Tuesday using a truck and surrounded a building where wanted terrorists were holed up. Soldiers reportedly fired a missile at the building to flush the terrorists out.\n\n\n\n\n\nRelated articles:\n\n\n\n'Terror cell manufacturing rockets in Jenin thwarted'\n \n\n\n3 Islamic Jihad terrorists planning attack arrested in Jenin\n \n\n\n5 terrorists who planned terror attack arrested in Jenin\n \n\n\nIDF forces kill 3 terrorists in Jenin\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\nVideos posted to social media showed IDF heavy vehicles entering Jenin.\n\n\n\nLater on Tuesday, \nsoldiers apprehended two sons\n of the terrorists who murdered the Yaniv brothers, who are suspected of assisting their father plan the attack. Both were transferred for further questioning.\n\n