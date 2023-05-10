\n\n \n\n\n\nA short while ago, an IDF aircraft targeted terrorist operatives who were travelling to a rocket launch site in the city of Khan Yunis.\n\n\n\n"The IDF will continue to operate to preserve the security of Israeli civilians," a statement read.\n\n\n\nAn IDF spokesperson \nconfirmed\n that a military strike was carried out in the Gaza Strip targeting terrorists planning to launch rockets towards southern Israel.\n\n\n\n\n\nRelated articles:\n\n\n\nHamas invests in Islamic Jihad, directs terror attacks\n \n\n\nIslamic Jihad claims new techniques can fool Iron Dome\n \n\n\nBritish Airways planes divert from Israel over securiy situation\n \n\n\nNetanyahu: We're ready for extended campaign\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n"The IDF targeted operatives of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad organization who were in firing positions," stated the IDF spokesperson.\n\n\n\nGaza officials have reported one fatality and one severely injured in the attack.\n\n\n\n\n\n