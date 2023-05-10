דובר צה"ל תא"ל דניאל הגרי התייחס למבצע "מגן וחץ" בראיון לכאן חדשות.

"יעדי המבצע הושגו, אנחנו לא עוסקים בהפסקת אש עד שאין הודעה רשמית", אמר הגרי.