\nThe Education Ministry presented its outline for improving teachers' salaries and solving the manpower crisis with the aim of ensuring schools open on time following summer vacation. The outline was formulated after meetings of the Education Ministry with the Finance Ministry, along with other groups.\n\n\n\nEducation Minister Dr. Yifat Shasha-Biton said, "here is a historic opportunity to strengthen the education system, stabilize it and improve it, for the sake of all of our children. Not another salary agreement, but a real significant increase in teachers' salaries.''\n\n\n\nAccording to Shasha-Biton, such a salary agreement must place a significant emphasis on new teachers, alongside the preservation of the quality and experienced teaching force that is currently in the system, with experience of 15 years or more.\n\n\n\nShasha-Biton stated, "This is by providing professional development along with the possibility of advancing in salary. The outline we are proposing creates a real solution to the crisis we are in and will bring real results to the education system for many years to come. Our talks with the Treasury and the Union are still ongoing to reach agreements soon."\n\n\n\nThe Teachers' Union stated: "We welcome the Minister of Education's plan, which corresponds with the reality on the ground and narrows the gap between the teachers' union's position and the state's position, as far as the salaries of all teaching staff are concerned. There is no doubt that this is a step in the right direction, to help revive the education system. At the same time, we still have misunderstandings that we hope to bridge in the open dialogue we conduct with the Ministry of Education."\n\n\n\nOutline details:\n\n\n\n- Beginning teacher salary: NIS 9,500 a month.\n\n\n\n- Education reward NIS 1,500 or an additional 10% - the higher of the two to encourage teachers to take on the role of teaching a class.\n\n\n\n- Bonus of NIS 18,000 NIS after 3 years of working in education.\n\n\n\n- Absorption of new teachers: the percentage of the minimum position will be 70%\n\n\n\n- The salary increases for all teachers will range from NIS 2,600 for a beginning teacher to NIS 1,200 for the most senior teacher.\n\n\n\n- Kindergarten wages: increasing overtime hours for the kindergarten teachers from 36 hours to 55 hours to strengthen the relationship with the parents and have afternoon activities\n\n\n\n- A new principal’s salary will be NIS 20,000 per month. The salary range for principals will be from NIS 27,000-20,000.\n\n\n\n- Career horizon for principals: additional reward for principals who educate and mentor another school principal\n\n\n\n- Vice Principals: 80% of the principal's salary\n\n\n\n- Special education: correcting issues in special education. The bonuses will be given differentially according to the severity of the cases: the bonus for teaching children whose disabilities are not severe will be 15%, for children with moderate disabilities 18%, and for children with severe disabilities it will be 20%\n\n\n\n- Excellence incentive basket: The principal will have a flexible budget for the needs of new positions. These positions will be in addition to the existing positions. The director will have the option of granting a contract to three teachers.\n\n\n\n- Maintaining the promotion of seniority: rank is the result of a teacher's professional development, and it is necessary to maintain motivation and learning throughout the teacher's career\n\n\n\n- Consultants: Regulations for the post of educational consultant\n\n\n\n- Provide a solution during summer vacations by extending summer school programs through July 31.\n\n\n\n- Reducing the days off following Jewish holidays: these days will be replaced by days off, some of which will be given to teachers during the year, and some of which\n\n\n\nTenure for kindergarten and grade school teachers will be granted after three years instead of the two years as is customary today.\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n