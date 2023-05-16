\nThe British Embassy Israel and the Ukrainian Embassy Israel on Thursday held a formal Eurovision Gala in celebration of the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest set to be hosted in Liverpool, United Kingdom.\n\n\n\nThe Gala was held in partnership with EL AL airlines and the Israeli delegation to Eurovision led by Israel’s biggest popstar, Noa Kirel.\n\n\n\nThe event was attended by more than 450 guests including influencers, former Eurovision stars, local celebrities, business contacts, government officials, EL AL’s senior management and a wide range of guests from Israel’s entertainment and culture industry. Neil Wigan, the UK’s Ambassador to Israel; Yevgen Korniychuk, Ukraine's Ambassador to Israel; Dina Ben Tal, EL AL’s CEO; and Noa Kirel, Israel’s representative to Eurovision, spoke at the event.\n\n\n\nWatched by millions of people around the globe, Eurovision is one of the most popular, most viral, and most anticipated events in the world. In 2023, the UK will be hosting Eurovision for the first time in 25 years, in the name of Ukraine who won Eurovision in 2022.\n\n\n\nThe successful event was also a platform to raise awareness and support for Ukraine and included a one-of-a-kind menu inspired by traditional Ukrainian dishes, to highlight Ukraine’s rich cultural life. Guests also enjoyed a unique Liverpool exhibition, nostalgic Eurovision moments. and an exciting giveaway of two tickets to Liverpool, as part of EL AL’s special flight to honor this historic event.\n\n\n\nNeil Wigan, the UK’s Ambassador to Israel, said: "It is not every day that we get to host a Eurovision event at the residence. The last time UK hosted Eurovision was 25 years ago, and I am very glad and honored that the City of Liverpool has stepped in to host Eurovision this year on behalf of Ukraine."\n\n\n\n"This is not only an opportunity to highlight the UK’s rich music history, its colorful city views and its historical and modern sites but also an opportunity to champion equality and diversity and stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine during this difficult time."\n\n\n\n\n\nRelated articles:\n\n\n\nSweden wins, Israel takes third place\n \n\n\nContestant whose grandpa fled Nazis applies for German passport \n \n\n\nIsrael's Noa Kirel advances to Eurovision finals\n \n\n\nLiverpool to host Eurovision 2023\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nYevgen Korniychuk, Ukraine's Ambassador to Israel, said: "Eurovision was always a celebration of joy and respect. It is a bright manifest of European diversity and unity at the same time. Ukraine is proud to be part of the European family and feel its unity and support in the most tragic days of our modern history."\n\n\n\n"I am confident that Eurovision stage will soon be stationed in peaceful Ukraine and the vibes of the joy and victory will spread across the country. We highly appreciate and admire our British friends for hosting this year's song contest on our behalf."\n\n\n\nNoa Kirel, Israel’s representative to Eurovision, added: "It’s such a great honor for me to be able to sing in front of millions of people from all over the globe. I’m very grateful to have the opportunity to connect people through music."\n\n\n\n"My song talks about the unicorn, which means that uniqueness exists in each and every one of us. Diversity and differences, that’s what makes us special and beautiful. I hope to bring honor and joy to my beloved country."\n \n\n\n\n\nDina Ben Tal Ganancia, EL AL's CEO, said: "All of us at EL AL are thrilled to be the official transporter of the Israeli delegation to the Eurovision competition. It is such an honor to be the national airline that carries the Israeli flag on company aircraft."\n\n\n\n"EL AL has always been the bridge that connects between Israel and the world, we see ourselves as flying ambassadors. Part of our values is to promote Israeli success worldwide. I would like to thank everyone who took part for this opportunity and to wish our Noa, who is an integral part of the EL AL family, good luck!"\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nThe Eurovision Gala\n press release\n\n\n\n