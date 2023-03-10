שוטרים שהבחינו בירי לעבר בית בעין מאהל רדפו וביצעו ירי לעבר חמוש בנשק M16 שכיון את הנשק לעברם.

החשוד נפצע באורח בינוני. נעצרו שני חשודים בני 19 ו-23, והנשק נתפס.