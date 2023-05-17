שוטרים שהיו בפעילות מבצעית ביצעו חסימה לרכב חשוד סמוך לצומת רחלים. הרכב החשוד הגיע לחסימה פגע בניידת המשטרה ונמלט מהמקום. הרקע לאירוע פלילי.

שני שוטרים מטופלים במקום במצב קל. נערכות סריקות לאיתור הרכב והחשודים.