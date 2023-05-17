ניצחון שני לאופוזיציה: הקואליציה תמכה בהצעת חוק של ח"כ יוראי להב הרצנו (יש עתיד) לאחר שראתה כי תפסיד לאור היעדרות של בן גביר ואנשי עוצמה יהודית ממליאת הכנסת.