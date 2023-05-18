חברת טיקטוק מתחה ביקורת על החוק האוסר על הורדת התוכנה במדינת מונטנה בארה"ב.

החברה אמרה כי החוק "פוגע בתיקון הראשון לחוקה על ידי איסור לא חוקי". היא הוסיפה כי היא תמשיך להגן על זכויות משתמשיה במונטנה ומחוץ לה.