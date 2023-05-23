\nOnly about 60 Syrian rebels are being trained by the United States to take on the Islamic State (ISIS) group, Defense Secretary Ashton Carter said Tuesday, admitting it was far below the number hoped for.\n\n\n\nThe disclosure is likely to add to criticism of the Obama administration's military strategy, with US Senator John McCain saying that the United States was \n"losing" the fight\n against the extremists, who have overrun large areas of Syria and Iraq.\n\n\n\nSeveral lawmakers including McCain, the 2008 Republican presidential nominee, grilled Carter and the military's top general, Martin Dempsey, on topics ranging from Ukraine to the Middle East.\n\n\n\nAmerica wants to train thousands of moderate Syrian rebels to fight ISIS forces, but Carter said only a few dozen had so far been approved for a program that is a central tenet of Washington's push to beat the ISIS group.\n\n\n\nCarter said the US was training about 60 fighters as of last week.\n\n\n\n"This number is much smaller than we had hoped for at this point," he added, pointing to difficulties in vetting suitable candidates.\n\n\n\n"We know this program is essential. We need a partner on the ground in Syria to assure ISIL's (ISIS) lasting defeat."\n\n\n\nMcCain criticized what he called "not a very impressive number."\n\n\n\nIn January, the Pentagon said about 5,400 Syrian rebels would be trained and armed in the first year of the program and US lawmakers have allocated about $500 million to the effort.\n\n\n\nMcCain said the "reality" on the ground is that ISIS jihadists continue to gain territory in Iraq and Syria, while expanding their footprint across the Middle East, Africa and Central Asia.\n\n\n\n"There is no compelling reason to believe that anything we are currently doing will be sufficient to achieve the president's long-stated goal of degrading and ultimately destroying ISIL - either in the short-term or the long-term," McCain said at the Senate Armed Services Committee, which he chairs. The acronym "ISIL" is used interchangeably with "ISIS."\n\n\n\n"Our means and our current level of effort are not aligned with our ends. That suggests we are not winning, and when you are not winning in war, you are losing."\n\n\n\n\n"Self-delusion"\n\n\n\n\nThe sometimes testy exchanges came a day after President Barack Obama spoke at the Pentagon and said the US-led coalition battling ISIS jihadists was "intensifying" its campaign against the group's base in Syria, but cautioned the fight would be long.\n\n\n\nMcCain said the policy was unlikely to succeed, and called claims of success delusional.\n\n\n\n"When it comes to ISIL, President Obama's comments...reveal the disturbing degree of self-delusion that characterizes the administration's thinking," he said.\n\n\n\nObama said more than 5,000 air strikes had been carried out against the group, eliminating "thousands of fighters, including senior ISIL commanders." However he also admitted last month to \nnot having a strategy\n to defeat ISIS.\n\n\n\nIn recent days, the coalition has bombarded ISIS in a series of heavy raids, particularly targeting its de facto Syrian capital Raqa.\n\n\n\nAdditionally, McCain asked whether the US military planned on providing lethal weapons to Ukraine, whose troops are fighting pro-Russia separatists in the east.\n\n\n\n"Yes, I haven't changed my views," Carter replied.\n\n\n\nBut Carter stressed that sanctions against Russia and economic help to Ukraine, largely from Europe, are the "main event" in resolving the conflict.\n\n\n\n\nAFP contributed to this report.\n\n\n