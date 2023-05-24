הקונגרס הציוני העולמי העביר החלטה נגד הרפורמה המשפטית שמובילה הממשלה.

בנוסף הוחלט לדרוש שלא לעשות שינוי בחוק השבות וכן על הגדלת הייצוג הנשי במוסדות הלאומיים.