ניצחון ראשון בתביעות הדיבה של רה"מ לשעבר נפתלי בנט: הרב שאולוב מתנצל על פרסום שקרי כאילו בנט לא יהודי. פיצוי ייקבע בפסק הדין.לכתבה המלאה