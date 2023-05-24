\n\n\n\n\n\nIDF aircraft on Friday struck two additional operational command centers belonging to the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said.\n\n\n\nThe command centers were used by a number of operatives for planning and managing the organization’s rocket launches in the Gaza Strip, the statement added.\n\n\n\nEarlier on Friday, the IDF said that its fighter jets and aircraft \nstruck approximately 15 concealed rocket and mortar shell launchers\n belonging to the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip.\n\n\n\nOver the past days, rockets and mortar shells were fired from these launchers toward Israeli territory.\n\n\n\n\n\nRelated articles:\n\n\n\n'Our commanders were eliminated because they were negligent'\n \n\n\nThe rules have changed, Israel now proactive against Arab terror\n \n\n\n\n\nBritish Jews raise funds for new EMS command center in Sderot\n \n\n\n\n\nHamas demands compensation for staying out of Gaza operation\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\nIn addition, IDF aircraft, as part of Operation Shield and Arrow, \nstruck two Islamic Jihad operational command centers\n.\n\n\n\nThey centers are used for planning and managing rocket launches by the rocket unit of the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip.\n\n\n\n\n(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)\n\n\n\n\n\n\n