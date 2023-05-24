\nAn administrative court in the German city of Frankfurt has ruled that neither the city nor the state of Hesse had the right to cancel a Roger Waters concert which is scheduled to take place at the Frankfurt Festhalle on May 29.\n\n\n\nAccording to \nDeutsche Welle\n, the court said in its ruling on Monday that, as the owners of concert organizer Messe Frankfurt, the state and city were obliged "to make it possible for Waters to stage the concert" as contractually agreed, despite concerns over the British musician's supposed antisemitic leanings.\n\n\n\nIn late March, the former Pink Floyd frontman charged that Frankfurt was “bullying” him and \nthreatened to pursue legal action\n to stop the German city from calling off the show.\n\n\n\nFrankfurt’s city council \nstopped the concert\n from going ahead in late February, citing Waters’ status as "one of the world's most well-known antisemites" as the reason for the cancellation, condemning the musician for his support of the BDS campaign and for \nthe pressure he exerted on other artists\n not to perform in Israel.\n\n\n\nThe court on Monday said that although Waters' show obviously borrows symbolism linked to National Socialism, it could not see that he was glorifying or qualifying Nazi deeds or identifying with Nazi racial ideology. Nor was there any indication that he would be using any type of Nazi propaganda during the concert.\n\n\n\nThe court said that to deny Waters access to the site would be to infringe upon his free speech rights as an artist.\n\n\n\n\n\nRelated articles:\n\n\n\nRoger Waters compares Anne Frank to Shireen Abu Aqleh\n \n\n\nA new set of photos for Roger Waters' desk\n \n\n\nRoger Waters vows to play Frankfurt citing Kristallnacht\n \n\n\nRoger Waters threatens to sue Frankfurt for cancelling concert\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\nWaters is notorious for his anti-Israel statements and actions. He has in the past \ncompared Israel to Nazi Germany\n and \nreleased a giant balloon pig\n bearing the Star of David during a concert in Belgium. Concert-goers said the Jewish star was among several symbols representing various corporations and fascist movements.\n\n\n\n\nHe has also called Zionism\n an “ugly stain” that must be removed. In defense of his actions, \nWaters argues\n that BDS “isn’t about music – it’s about human rights.”\n\n\n\n\n\n