יו"ר מפלגת נעם, אבי מעוז, ימונה בישיבת הממשלה הקרובה לתפקיד סגן שר במשרד ראש הממשלה.

בישיבה אמורים השרים גם לאשר את הרשות לזהות יהודית שתפעל תחת מעוז.