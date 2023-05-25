נער כבן 16 נפצע באורח בינוני בתאונת דרכים בין רכב לאופנוע בדרך משה דיין בתל אביב.

חובשים ופרמדיקים של מד"א העניקו לו טיפול רפואי ופינו אותו לבית החולים איכילוב.