מחלקת המדינה האמריקנית אישרה מכירה לאוקראינה של סוללת הגנה אווירית מתקדמת מסוג NASAMS

הרכישה והפריסה של מערכת הגנה אווירית זו תגביר באופן משמעותי את יכולתה של אוקראינה להגן על אזרחיה ועל תשתיות לאומיות.