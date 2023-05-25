\nThe head of Iran's nuclear program insisted on Wednesday that his government would co-operate with international inspectors on any "new activities", \nThe Associated Press\n reported.\n\n\n\nHis statement followed an \nAP\n report about Tehran's new underground system near a nuclear enrichment facility.\n\n\n\nThe report outlined how deep inside a mountain, the new tunnels near the Natanz facility are likely beyond the range of a last-ditch US weapon designed to destroy such sites.\n\n\n\nSpeaking to journalists Wednesday after a Cabinet meeting, Mohammad Eslami of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran sought to describe the interest in the site as a case of Israel feeling pressured.\n\n\n\n"The Islamic Republic of Iran is working under the IAEA safeguards, and whenever wants to start new activities, it will coordinate with the IAEA, and acts accordingly," Eslami said, using an acronym for the International Atomic Energy Agency, according to \nAP\n.\n\n\n\nThe IAEA did not respond to questions from \nAP\n about the construction at Natanz, located about 225 kilometers south of Tehran.\n\n\n\nIran and the IAEA have previously clashed over the agency’s probe into man-made uranium particles found \nat three undeclared sites\n in the country.\n\n\n\nAdding fuel to the fire was \nan IAEA report\n in early March which found that inspectors in Iran had found uranium particles enriched 83.7%, nearly bomb grade, at the Fordow plant.\n\n\n\n\n\nRelated articles:\n\n\n\n'Attack on nuclear facilities would mean war'\n \n\n\n'Iran doesn't fear us the way they need to fear us'\n \n\n\nIran 'satisfied' with progress in talks with IAEA\n \n\n\n'US needs to stop procrastinating on nuclear deal renewal'\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\nRafael Grossi, head of the UN’s nuclear watchdog, then visit Tehran where he \nreceived assurances from Iran\n that surveillance cameras at several nuclear sites would be reconnected and the pace of inspections increased.\n\n\n\nThe discovery of the uranium at near bomb level came talks between Iran and world powers on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal remain stalled and have been \nsince September\n.\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n