ילד כבן ארבע עם חבלות קשות הובא לחבירה עם צוותי מד"א בכביש 65 סמוך לצומת מי עמי.

חובשים ופראמדיקים טיפלו בו ופינו אותו במצב אנוש, תוך ביצוע פעולות החייאה, לבית החולים העמק בעפולה.