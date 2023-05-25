\nThe Teachers' Union has announced a strike tomorrow (Tues) for 10th graders throughout the country due to the Treasury's alleged procrastination in negotiating the new salary agreement.\n\n"Over a year of fruitless negotiations with the Ministry of Finance, which is conducted without any real desire on its part to reach an agreement, endangers the future of Israeli students. It has reached a limit. This week, we have received proof that there is money for every issue [on the government's agenda] except the future of Israel's students," Chairman of the Union, Ran Erez, was quoted as saying.\n