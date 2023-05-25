פועל כבן 31 נפצע באורח בינוני כשנפל מגובה של כשלושה מטרים במהלך עבודתו בשיפוצים בבית ברחוב האנפה בטירת כרמל.

צוות מד"א טיפל בו ופינה אותו לבית החולים רמב"ם בחיפה.