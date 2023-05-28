\nKnesset Speaker Amir Ohana is expected to pay an official and first-of-its-kind visit to Morocco at the beginning of June, \nKan 11 News\n reported on Thursday.\n\n\n\nAccording to the report, it was the speaker of the Moroccan parliament who invited Ohana following connections that were created between their respective offices.\n\n\n\nMorocco \nrenewed its official relations\n with Israel amid a string of normalization deals between Israel and Arab countries, brokered by the Trump administration in late 2020.\n\n\n\nSince that time, several top Israeli officials have visited Morocco, including \nformer Foreign Minister Yair Lapid\n and \nformer Defense Minister Benny Gantz\n.\n\n\n\nIt was recently announced that Foreign Minister Eli Cohen and US officials are working to convene \nthe Negev Forum\n next month, this time in Morocco.\n\n\n\n\n\nRelated articles:\n\n\n\nUniversity establishing AI, aeronautics center with Israel\n \n\n\n'Israeli entrepreneurs should look at ventures in Morocco'\n \n\n\n\n\nMoroccans and Bahrainis participate in March of the Living\n \n\n\n\n\nMoroccan activists join lawsuit over Pegasus spyware\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\nAccording to the report, the forum was supposed to convene in March, but the gathering was postponed due to the tensions in relations between Israel and the countries of the region.\n\n\n\nThe Negev Forum was established during the previous government by Lapid, and it includes the foreign ministers of five other countries: The United States, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco.\n\n\n\n\n(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shavuot in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)\n\n\n\n\n\n\n