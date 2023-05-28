\nA fellow writer tells me, “What’s the use?”\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nEvery writer can understand this despair.\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nF. Scott Fitzgerald put it like this: “What’s the good of all this writing. Nobody reads me.”\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nThat wasn’t true, of course. Plenty people read him. But for all the wonderful prose, was anything getting through?\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nCharles Bukowski put this thought on it: “I don’t write to save the world. I write to save myself.”\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nAll of us who write, whether through poetry, through fiction, through journalism, can identify. \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nOften, the urge to communicate is like an SOS. The mendacity is too much to bear alone. \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nA generation of our children are being ruined through purposeful gender confusion. In Israel, Palestinian Arab school books continue to teach hate against the Jews.\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nIt’s all a con.\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nWe did not need the\n Durham report \nto tell us what we always knew…that Trump was the victim of the con of the century.\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nFour years it took him to tell us this? Still today the media ignore the revealed truth. \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nHow, then, can we compete against such colossal mendacity?\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nFor me, all I ask is one reader with a knowing heart.\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nBut what are the chances for me and that reader against the hordes whose cacophony drowns us out. \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nTwo examples to make the point.\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nFirst, a warning. If you are a man capable of helping people in distress, look the other way and mind your own business.\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nPlay it safe, or else you will get arrested. If you are a white man coming to the rescue, you will be scorned as a racist.\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nSo it happened last week on a NYC \nsubway\n when an ex-Marine took action to save other passengers from a man who appeared violent, and in fact, as it later turned out, the man had a history of being mentally unstable and of attacking women. The ex-Marine only calculated the danger of the moment, wrestled him down, and applied a deadly choke-hold.\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nThe alleged mentally deranged attacker is being mourned as a hero. The ex-Marine has been arrested on a charge of manslaughter. \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nAt first, Mayor Adams and Governor Hochul asked for calm. Nothing should be done, they said, no charges, until all the facts were in.\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nAfter all, the people on the train were frightened. Thank goodness the ex-Marine stepped in. \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nBut then race entered the picture. People rioted…blocked subway trains from moving…and so Adams and Hochul caved.\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nChalk one up to the mobs, and then another one.\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nIn Israel, the judicial reform initiative was moving ahead. It was a go. Congratulations were coming in about this much needed action. \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nLeftists thought otherwise. They threatened to bring down the entire country unless judicial reform was stopped.\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nThe government yielded.\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nChances are slim that the initiative will come around again…at least for quite some time. \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nThe mob has spoken.\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nAgainst all that, what are our chances. But writers will continue to write. We have no choice, and sometimes we do get lucky.\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nNew. Now available, Jack Engelhard’s op-ed collection, Writings, \nhere\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nNew York-based bestselling American novelist\n\n Jack Engelhard\n\n writes regularly for Arutz Sheva.\n\n\n\n\n\nHe wrote the worldwide book-to-movie \nbestseller\n “Indecent Proposal,” the gambling \nthriller\n, “Compulsive,” plus the authoritative \nnewsroom\n epic, “The Bathsheba Deadline,” followed by his coming-of-age classics, “The \nGirls\n of Cincinnati,” and, the Holocaust-to-Montreal \nmemoir\n, “Escape from Mount Moriah.” For that and his 1960s \nepic\n “The Days of the Bitter End,” contemporaries have hailed him “The last Hemingway, a writer without peer, and the conscience of us all.” Contact: \nviewopinion@aol.com\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\nJack Engelhard banner\nCourtesy\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n