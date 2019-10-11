\n\n\n\n\n\nIf one were to draw a map based upon the attention that each country gets in the media or in the eyes of the world, Israel would be the largest.\n\n\n\nTrue, its geographical location makes it ripe for such attention, a crown jewel for conquerors throughout history. But all of that is secondary, as this week’s parshah, Lech Lecha, teaches.\n\n\n\nThere is something intrinsically important about “Eretz Yisrael” that goes beyond the geography and the politics. In fact, the latter may just be a smokescreen for the real issues that Land brings to the fore.\n\n\n\n\n\nRelated articles:\n\n\n\nThe repetitious offerings of Parashat Naso: The secret of Kavana\n \n\n\n\n\nAn occasion to celebrate: Another year of Jewish Jerusalem\n \n\n\nFlags of Israel, flags for Jerusalem\n \n\n\n\n\nWho remembers the judicial reform?\n \n\n\nIsrael's new relationship with the land\n \n\n\n\n\nLife lessons on the meaning of a truly righteous person\n \n\n\n\n\nLag Ba'Omer, & Rabbi Shimon bar Yochai\n \n\n\n\n\nHow does AML legislation affect international investors?\n \n\n\n\n\nAnticipating the redemption and the secret of hope\n \n\n\n\n\nFrom lament to dance, from sackcloth to joy\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n