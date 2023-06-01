אישה כבת 40 נפגעה באורח בינוני ונער בן 15 נפגע קל בשריפה בדירה בבניין מגורים ברחוב נחום ליפשיץ בירושלים. חובשים ופראמדיקים של מד"א מעניקים טיפול רפואי ומפנים את השניים לביה"ח הדסה עין כרם.