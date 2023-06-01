\nThousands of Muslims who came to pray at Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Temple Mount square on Sunday evening celebrated Recep Tayyip Erdogan's victory in the Turkish presidential election.\n\n\n\nIn a video from the scene, the crowd can be seen chanting: "O Jews…Muhammad's army will return to fight against you."\n\n\n\nHamas also congratulated Erdogan on his victory and said that "this historic victory will be a new starting point for strengthening relations on the Arab and Islamic level and for supporting the Palestinian cause and the Palestinian people's right to freedom, self-determination and the establishment of a Palestinian state on its national land."\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nErdogan earlier on Sunday \nclaimed victory\n over his reformist opponent, economist Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, after the polls closed across Turkey.\n\n\n\nThe Turkish Electoral Body announced that with 75.4% of the vote counted, Erdogan leads Kılıçdaroğlu 53.4% to 46.6%.\n\n\n\n\nErdogan bested Kılıçdaroğlu\n, the candidate for the secularist Republican People's Party (CHP), in the first vote on May 14, but narrowly failed to clear the 50% threshold needed to win outright, sending the country into a second round of voting.\n\n\n\n\n\n