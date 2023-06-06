\nNominations for the 2016 Marcos and Adina Katz Award are now being accepted. The four award winners will receive $25,000 each, at a ceremony to be held in Jerusalem in late summer.\n\n\n\nThe selection will be made by a committee comprised of former Chief Rabbi Yisrael Meir Lau, noted Talmudic scholar Rabbi Adin Steinsaltz and Hebrew University President Professor Menahem Ben-Sasson – all have contributed significantly to the implementation of religious law in modern life.\n\n\n\nEstablished in 1975, the Katz Award is bestowed upon individuals and enterprises engaged in the application of \nHalakha\n, or Jewish law, in modern life, through their written works and practical endeavors.\n\n\n\nMordechai David “Marcos” Katz of Mexico, a Holocaust survivor and businessman, together with wife Adina have devoted their power, money and time towards Jewish education in Mexico, Israel and the United States.\n\n\n\nLast year, the award was given to: The Puah Institute for Reproductive Medicine headed by Rabbi Menachem Burstein, for bridging the gap between fertility treatment and Jewish law; The Keter Institute for Torah Economics headed by Rabbis Shlomo Ishon and Yitzhak Bazak; Obstetrician, gynecologist and fertility specialist Dr. Chana Katan; and Chief Rabbi of Paris, Michel Guggenheim.\n\n