\nThe Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) is likely to take punitive measures against the Belgian Charleroi soccer team over \nthe anti-Semitic behavior\n of its fans at last week’s game against Beitar Jerusalem, \nChannel 1 News\n reported on Tuesday.\n\n\n\nAccording to the report, UEFA will summon group ownership for a hearing after Charleroi fans taunted Beitar fans at the game with Nazi salutes and anti-Semitic and anti-Israeli chants.\n\n\n\nSome radical Beitar fans at the game responded by throwing smoke flares onto the pitch. Charleroi's goalkeeper was struck in the head by what Belgium press reports said was a bolt thrown by Beitar fans. Beitar ultimately lost the game, 5-1.\n\n\n\nUEFA has already indicated it would fine Beitar over the behavior of the fans but, according to \nChannel 1\n, the fine to Charleroi will likely be higher than the one to Beitar due to the anti-Semitic nature of its fans’ behavior, and might even include the team’s dismissal from the league.\n\n\n\nPrime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu said following last week’s incident \nhe would launch a probe\n into a the behavior of some of the Beitar fans.\n\n\n\nBeitar Jerusalem owner Eli Tabib announced after the Thursday Europa League match was halted in Charleroi that he was "ashamed" by the conduct of an "extremist group of fans" and intended to sell the team.\n\n\n\nMK Yoel Razvozov (Yesh Atid), the head of the Knesset's sports caucus, \nhas asked Attorney General Yehuda Weinstein\n to examine the legality of the La Familia group of Beitar fans due to its involvement in the incident in Belgium.\n\n