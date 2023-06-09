שלושה בני אדם נפצעו, בהם שניים באורח בינוני ואחד באורח קל, בתאונת דרכים בין מיניבוס לרכב פרטי סמוך למבקיעים.

צוותי מד"א פינו אותם לבית החולים ברזילי באשקלון.