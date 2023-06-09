\nIsrael Police on Tuesday night identified and arrested two Arab suspects in a suspicious vehicle,\n Kikar Hashabbat\n reported.\n\n\n\nAt a checkpoint set up by police, two suspects, ages 16 and 18, were caught by police officers and apprehended. Both are residents of Shu'afat, and the younger teen, who was driving the vehicle, did not have a driver's license at all.\n\n\n\nAn examination of the vehicle revealed that it had been stolen from central Israel a short time before the suspects' arrest. The suspects were taken for questioning, and Jerusalem District police thereby foiled yet another instance of vehicle theft.\n\n\n\n\n\nRelated articles:\n\n\n\nCollision after driver is shot while on the road\n \n\n\nNetanyahu: 'I am determined to bring Shabak into action'\n \n\n\nFive killed in shooting in Arab town\n \n\n\n\n\nBen-Gvir to appoint czar to handle crime in Arab sector\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\nThe suspects will be brought to court for a hearing, and police are expected to request that their arrest be extended.\n\n\n\n"Israel Police will continue to use all means and tools available to it in order to thwart vehicle theft, stop property criminals, and bring to justice those who harm the public and its property," a police statement said.\n\n