The heat wave which began earlier this week is expected to break by Thursday, forecasters said.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy, with hot, dry weather and temperatures higher than usual for the season. There may be haze, as well as light local rainfall.

Wednesday night will be cloudy, and light rainfall is expected in northern and central Israel.

Thursday will be partly cloudy, and temperatures will drop significantly, to just below seasonal average. Winds will increase, and there may be light local rainfall in northern and central Israel.

Friday will be partly cloudy, with temperatures slightly lower than average. During the morning hours, there may still be light local rainfall in northern and central Israel.

Saturday will be partly cloudy, with a rise in temperatures, especially inland and in the mountains.