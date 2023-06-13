\nArab terrorists reportedly tried to kidnap a Jerusalem teenager Sunday. The boy escaped and police are searching for the terrorists.\n\nThe 14-year-old Jerusalemite was walking in the Hareidi-religious neighborhood of Sanhedria, where he lives, when three Arab men pulled up in a car and forced him inside. \n\nHe told police that the men tried to leave Jerusalem, but he jumped out while the car was stopped at a traffic light. The boy then called his mother, who notified the police.\n\nPolice told Army Radio that the boy seemed to be telling the truth and that a dragnet was being conducted in hopes of locating the would-be kidnappers.\n\n