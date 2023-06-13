\nNordPass on Wednesday released a 2021 report on the most popular passwords in Israel and 49 other countries.\n\n\n\nThe most common password in Israel is “123456.” Moreover, it is the top password in 43 countries out of 50 analyzed, and is also the most popular one worldwide.\n\nIn Israel, both men and women mostly tend to use various keyboard key combinations and strings of numbers, or various random terms for passwords.\n\n\n\nAccording to the report, “123456,” “shalom,” “password1” are among Israel’s 200 most common passwords of 2021.\n\n\n\n\nThis year, research published by NordPass features not only the top 200 passwords globally, but also covers the top 200 passwords of 50 different countries. Furthermore, readers can also explore the most common passwords among different genders in all the researched countries.\n\n\n\n\nThese are the top 20 most common passwords in Israel:\n\n\n\n\n\n123456\n\n\n123456789\n\n\n1234\n\n\n12345\n\n\n123123\n\n\n12345678\n\n\npassword\n\n\n1234567\n\n\n111111\n\n\n1q2w3e4r\n\n\n123321\n\n\nsha256\n\n\n1q2w3e\n\n\n1234567890\n\n\n121212\n\n\n1qaz2wsx\n\n\n123123123\n\n\nqwerty\n\n\nq1w2e3r4\n\n\n112233\n\n\n\n\n\nOverall, Israel has similar trends as many other countries.\n\n\n\n\n\nRelated articles:\n\n\n\nBiometric database gains highest possible security certification\n \n\n\nYU opens first-of-its-kind cybersecurity ops training center\n \n\n\nIsraeli UN mission hosts cyber security event at UN\n \n\n\nCyber security chief: Dozens of Iranian cyber attacks per month\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\nEasy number combinations, such as the winning “123456,” are popular everywhere in the world. In fact, “123456” was the most popular password in 43 out of the 50 countries analyzed, including Israel, however, the top passwords in the remaining seven countries were not that much different. In India the top password was the word “password,” Indonesia — “12345,” Japan — “password,” Portugal — “12345,” Spain — “12345,” Thailand — “12345,” Ukraine — “qwerty.”\n\n“Qwerty” and variations of it, or the localized versions of qwerty (for example, “qwertz” in Germany) are also popular in all analyzed countries.\n\nWomen in Israel tend to use positive words for their passwords. These include “loveyou,” “lovelove,” and “butterfly.” This is similar to many other countries where mostly women tend to use such words for passwords.\n\n\n\nThe NordPass research also illustrates how weak the top passwords are, indicating the time it would take the hacker to crack that password. While the “time to crack” measure is indicative, and depends on various technological aspects, it’s a good reference point on how poor these passwords are. Overall, in Israel, 171 passwords out of the 200 can be cracked in less than a second. That’s 85.5%, whereas globally, the percentage is 84.5%.\n\n\n\n“Unfortunately, the passwords keep getting weaker and people still don’t maintain proper password hygiene,” says Jonas Karklys, CEO of NordPass. “It’s important to understand that passwords are the gateway to our digital lives, and with us spending more and more time online, it’s becoming enormously important to take better care of our cybersecurity.”\n\n\n\nFound your password on the “most popular” list?\n\n\n\nJonas Karklys, CEO of NordPass, advises to follow a few simple steps in order to improve your password hygiene.\n\n\n\nIf you found your password on the list, make sure to change it to a unique and strong password. Ideally, use a password generator online or in your password manager app to create a truly complex one.\n\nStore your passwords in a password manager. Nowadays, an average person has around 100 accounts, therefore, it would be impossible to remember all the passwords if they are indeed unique and complex. Password managers are a great solution for that, however, make sure to use a trustworthy, reliable, and, ideally, third-party audited provider.\n\nUse multi-factor authentication. Whether it’s biometric authentication, phone message, or a physical key, it’s always a good idea to add an additional security layer on top of your password.\n\n\n\nThe list of passwords was compiled in partnership with independent researchers specializing in research of cybersecurity incidents. They evaluated a 4TB-sized database.\n\n\n\nResearchers classified the data into various verticals, which allowed them to perform a statistical analysis based on countries and gender. With regard to the gender vertical, the researched data was classified by gender only if it included a gender key. If the breached data didn’t contain the data key, it was classified as “unknown.” \n\n\n