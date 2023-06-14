\nOn Tuesday evening, Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant held a meeting with CENTCOM Commander, General Michael “Erik” Kurilla at MOD HQ in Tel Aviv.\n\n\n\nMinister Gallant briefed Gen. Kurilla on the launch of the IDF exercise, “Firm Hand,” which simulates a multi-front threat on the State of Israel.\n\n\n\nMinister Gallant expressed his appreciation to Gen. Kurilla for his great contribution to the ongoing cooperation and deep bond between the United States and Israel. He also emphasized the importance of U.S. involvement in ensuring stability and expanding the circle of peace in the Middle East.\n\n\n\nMinister Gallant also raised the the importance of joint exercises between the U.S. and Israel, and in further deepening cooperation between the respective militaries and defense establishments.\n\n\n\nThe Minister and IDF Chief-of-Staff also presented the achievements of the recent Operation Shield and Arrow in Gaza, including the elimination of senior leaders of the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization. \n \n\n