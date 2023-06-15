\nLikud Central Committee Chairman \nDanny Danon \non Monday weighed in on the spat between Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and US President Barack Obama's administration, warning that Israel cannot be bought.\n\n\n\nThe falling out focuses on a construction project \nto build 2,610 new homes\n\n in the Jewish Jerusalem neighborhood of Givat Hamatos, which while \n\nslated for construction since 2012\n was only given final approval last week, opening the path for bids sometime in the future.\n\n\n\n\n"President Obama is mistaken if he thinks American military aid, which is given for reasons of American strategic interests, buys him the right to dictate to Israel not to build in Jerusalem," stated Danon.\n\n\n\n\nThe statement comes in response to the US State Department's veiled threat in saying American defense systems, primarily the Iron Dome anti-missile system, was an "American value" in response to Netanyahu's words on Sunday.\n\n\n\nAccording to Netanyahu, the criticism is "\nagainst the American values. And it doesn’t bode well for peace. The idea that we’d have this ethnic purification as a condition for peace, I think it’s anti-peace."\n\n\n\n\nWhite House press secretary Josh Earnest went on the attack again on Monday, responding by saying "w\nhen it comes to American values, it’s American values that led to this country’s unwavering support of Israel. It’s American values that have led us to fund an Iron Dome system."\n\n\n\n\n\nThe choice to refer to American military support as a justification for criticism on a building project in a Jewish neighborhood in Israel's capital city may strike many as odd.\n\n\n\n\n\nThat oddness is particularly heightened given the fact that Obama \ncancelled a routine Hellfire missile shipment\n to Israel during the last Gaza operation, additionally ordering heightened scrutiny on future weapons transfers.\n\n\n\n\n\nThe current round of bickering started when the \n\nUS State Department \n\nharshly criticized the construction announcement\n\n, to which Netanyahu\n\n \n\nfired back\n\n saying America should "get the facts," after which the White House claimed it\n\n \n\nhad the facts\n\n.\n\n\n\n\nNetanyahu has expressed his anger with the far-left group\n Peace Now for leaking\n the construction plan to the press ahead of his meeting with Obama last Wednesday, in an attempt to scupper the visit.\n\n\n\nWhile Netanyahu is defending the construction plan, leaders in Judea, Samaria and eastern Jerusalem have revealed he has also been \ncovertly freezing Jewish building\n in those areas for many long months, despite the \nhousing crisis\n gripping Israel.\n\n\n\nJerusalem Councilman Arieh King has argued Netanyahu's actions are part of a plan to create facts on the ground \ndividing Jerusalem\n.\n\n