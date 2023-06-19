\nIsraeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant (Likud) spoke out Monday on the military activities conducted by IDF troops Monday morning in Jenin, during his remarks delivered at the opening of the Israeli pavilion at the "Le Bourget" defense exhibition in Paris.\n\n\n\nComing hours after Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorists bombed an Israeli armored vehicle during an arrest operation in Jenin, Gallant vowed there would be no compromise in Israel's fight against terrorism in Judea, Samaria, and Gaza.\n\n\n\n"I would like to begin by wishing our injured troops a speedy recovery, following their activities in Jenin. In recent hours, IDF troops entered Jenin in order to apprehend terrorists."\n\n\n\n"This is yet another operation among many, that have been conducted by the IDF, ISA and Border Police, during which our troops showed courage and professionalism in the face of heavy fire.”\n\n\n\n"In fighting terrorism, we may not compromise. We will continue to fight terrorism proactively. We will use all the tools at our disposal and strike terrorists wherever they may be. Terrorists will not find a safe haven - not in Jenin, not in Nablus [Shechem] and not in Gaza.”\n\n\n\nSeven Israeli security personnel, including two IDF soldiers and five Border Police officers, \nwere injured Monday morning\n, when terrorists hurled bombs at Israeli armored vehicles during an arrest operation.\n\n\n\nDuring a massive gun battle with the terrorists, four Palestinian Arabs were reportedly killed, with dozens more wounded.\n\n