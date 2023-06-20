\nFlights across the US were grounded by the Federal Aviation Administration, following a failure in a key FAA computer system.\n\n\n\nThe FAA said Wednesday that its United States Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) system had failed, leading the agency to issue an order placing planned departures across the country on hold until the issue is resolved.\n\n\n\nThe NOTAM system provides pilots with information regarding the flying conditions for their flight, and is considered crucial for air traffic.\n\n\n\nThe FAA did not offer an estimate on how long it would take to fix the NOTAM system and enable a resumption of departures.\n\n\n\n“Technicians are currently working to restore the system and there is no estimate for restoration of service at this time,” the FAA said.\n\n