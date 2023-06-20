\nSaudi Arabia announced on Monday that it would increase its monthly aid to the Palestinian Authority's (PA) budget from $14 million to $20 million, the \nMa’an \nnews agency reported.\n\n\n\nThe increase brings Saudi Arabia's yearly aid to the PA budget to $60 million, matching the United Kingdom's budget aid, according to the report.\n\n\n\nThe PA's total annual budget for 2014 was $3.9 billion.\n\n\n\nThe Saudi Arabian statement stressed that the Kingdom will always support the “Palestinian cause” at all levels, noting that it has been planning to increase its stake in the budget since 2013.\n\n\n\nSaudi Arabia in January \nprovided $60 million\n in direct support for the PA budget, covering its financial contribution to the PA’s budget for October, November and December 2014.\n\n\n\nThe PA \n\nhas repeatedly asked for foreign donations\n\n in recent years, claiming it is on the verge of collapse due to a worsening financial crisis.\n\n\n\nWhile \n\nblaming Israel\n\n for the PA’s financial woes, its chairman Mahmoud Abbas continues to spend six percent of the PA’s annual budget to pay $4.5 million a month \n\nto jailed terrorists\n\n and another $6.5 million to their families.\n\n\n\n\n\n