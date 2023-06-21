\nOne of the four people who were injured in the \ndeadly terror attack\n near Eli on Tuesday is Matanya Olami, the son of one of the founders of the Otniel Yeshiva.\n\n\n\nOlami's father, Rabbi Ami Olami, served as rabbi of Otniel until he was murdered in a terror attack nearly 30 years ago.\n\n\n\nOlami himself lives in Elon Moreh, and is married with children.\n\n\n\nSpeaking to the camera from his hospital bed, he said, "Thank you to all those who are praying for me. There's no one like you in the world. Thank you so much."\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\nFour people were murdered\n in Tuesday's terror attack, which took place near a gas station: Harel Masoud, a 21-year-old resident of Yad Binyamin; Elisha Antman, a 18-year-old resident of Eli; Ofer Fairman, a 63-year-old resident of Eli; and Nachman Shmuel Mordoff, a 15-year-old resident of Ahiya.\n\n\n\nThe Nahal Sorek Regional Council said in a statement: "It is with a heavy heart and great pain, we were informed at this moment that in the severe attack that took place today in the settlement of Eli, Harel Masoud, a resident of Yad Binyamin, was murdered. Harel is the son of Gil and Yael Masoud, and was only 21 years old at the time of his murder."\n\n\n\nCouncil head Shai Reichner said: "There are no words to express the shock and pain we are feeling right now. I and the entire Nahal Sorek community grieve with the Masoud family for this terrible disaster, share in their unimaginable grief and embrace the family."\n\n