\n\n \n\n\n\nThe accompanying video was filmed on the Temple Mount Sunday by Tom Nisani, an activist for Jewish rights on the Temple Mount.\n\n\n\nIn it, Nisani and another activist simply ask to drink water at the water faucets on the Temple Mount but are prevented by a senior police officer from doing so.\n\n\n\nMuslims justify their objection to Jews' drinking on the Mount by claiming that they then utter a blessing – and are therefore violating the "status quo" on the Mount, which forbids Jewish prayer.\n\n\n\nThis incident demonstrates the absurd degree to which Israel has capitulated to demands by the Muslim Waqf to limit Jewish rights on the Mount, which is the most sacred site in Judaism, and the location of the First and Second Jewish Temples.\n\n\n\nIn January, a 13-year-old boy who recited the Shema prayer was arrested by police, and in late December an activist was arrested for \nhaving his hands upraised\n. A hidden camera expose recently revealed how police \ndiscriminate against religious Jews\n on the Mount.\n\n\n\nPolice have arrested Jews not only for praying on the Mount but also for observing "Jewish customs," which has even included \ncarrying dried fruit\n on Tu Bishvat which police declared a "forbidden religious symbol" - Jews waving \nIsraeli flags\n have also been arrested.\n\n\n\nJews have even been banned from the site for \nbringing grape juice\n, and in December 2014 a Jew was \narrested for asking police to enforce the law\n and stop Muslims playing soccer at the site.\n\n\n\nIn contrast, police have turned a blind eye to the \ndestruction of Jewish archaeological finds\n by the Waqf as well as \nillegal Muslim construction\n, and have responded with relative restraint to repeated violent \nrioting by Islamist gangs\n funded by Hamas.\n\n