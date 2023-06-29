\n\n \n\n\n\nThe Torah portion of Balak introduces Bilaam, the infamous heathen prophet.\n\n\n\nIn addition to being a sorcerer of darkness, he was also a great philosopher and humanitarian, and a glib spinmaster who fancied himself to be a close confidant of G-d.\n\n\n\nThis week’s Jerusalem Lights podcast examines the nature of this ancient prophet, who used words to hone antisemitism into a fine art, and his legacy in action today.\n\n\n\n\n\nRelated articles:\n\n\n\nThe month of Tammuz and the healing of corrective vision\n \n\n\n\n\nKorach and contemporary politicians: The art of opportunism\n \n\n\n\n\nThe journey is the goal\n \n\n\n\n\nThe repetitious offerings of Parashat Naso: The secret of Kavana\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n