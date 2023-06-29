\n\nForeign Minister Avigdor Lieberman (Yisrael Beiteinu) angrily reacted to the publication of an anti-government rant by the Israeli Consul in Boston and said that quitting “would be the professional thing to do.”\n\nBoston Consul General Nadav Tamir sent a cable, first disseminated by \nChannel 10\n television, under the title of “Sad passing thoughts on Israeli-US relations.” The communication stated, ”There are people in the U.S. and Israeli politics [sic] who ideologically oppose Obama and are willing to sacrifice the special relationship between the two countries in order to advance their political agenda.”\n\nForeign Minister Lieberman said that anyone “who is uncomfortable with government policies can resign,” but Tamir has won support among Boston Jewish leaders.\n\n \n \nBoston Consul Tamir\n Tamir has served in his position in Boston for three years, and his term of office expires next year. The \nBoston Globe\n quoted local Jewish leaders as saying that Tamir has mobilized support for Israel in the area.\n\nContradicting Lieberman’s statements that “it is not his [Tamir’s] place to express political opinions or to criticize the political echelon,” Steve Grossman, former president of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), said, “I think he believed, and believes, he has a responsibility to provide his government with timely and relevant information that will enable them to make the best possible decisions that will affect his government and the U.S.-Israel relationship. And I think that is an entirely legitimate and critical part of his job description,’’ Grossman said.\n\nHe did not comment specifically on the content of Tamir's three-page letter, which included statements that U.S. President Barack Obama and his advisors are not naïve on the Middle East. “On the contrary, I believe they are much more realistic than their neoconservative predecessors,”’ Grossman told the \nGlobe. \n\n\n\n\nAyalon rejected support for Tamir, saying it reflected Boston’s liberal “bubble.” The incident parallels a larger political battle involving the Obama administration, American Jewry and the government of Israel, which previously enjoyed general support in the United States.\n\nPresident Obama’s has surrounded himself with dovish advisors who have pushed aside AIPAC, which as a matter of policy backed Israel government policies, and instead has highlighted groups such as the new Jerusalem ("J Street") Street lobby, which not only opposes the Israeli government but also actively campaigned for dovish politicians, including President Obama.\n\n