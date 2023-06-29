\n\nShortly after Israel's Operation Protective Edge in Gaza began 27 days ago, Hamas released a video clip of a song it produced that calls on Palestinian Arabs to carry out terror attacks.\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nThe clip is in Hebrew, however, and appears to mostly be intended for demoralizing Israelis.\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nSurprisingly, though, Israelis found the tune of “Attack! Carry Out Terror Strikes” extremely catchy. Making it even more fun was the flowery Hebrew, dotted with nonexistent words sung in a heavy Arab accent, all of which led to the song's becoming a summer hit.\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nIt has since spawned numerous covers and tributes, including this a capella version:\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nAn acoustic version:\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nA Smurf version:\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nA Lion King version:\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nA drinking glass version:\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\nAnd a parrot version:\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n