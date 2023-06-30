\n\n\n\n\n\nIDF Chief of the General Staff Aviv Kohavi on Friday visited the site of \nThursday’s terrorist attack\n near Homesh in Samaria, where he conducted a situational assessment.\n\n\n\n"I send my condolences to the Dimentman family and wish the wounded a speedy recovery. Our troops continue to pursue the terrorists involved in the attack and promote security and quiet in the area,” said the Chief of Staff.\n\n\n\n“Along with the intelligence effort, we will also increase the fighting forces and we will continue to act and expand the operational activities as needed. We will not stop until we capture the terrorists," he stressed.\n\n\n\nHundreds of people arrived Friday morning \nfor the funeral procession\n of Yehuda Dimentman, who was shot and murdered in Thursday night’s attack.\n\n\n\nDimentman, 25, lived in Shavei Shomron and was a student at the Homesh yeshiva. He is survived by his wife and one-year-old child.\n\n\n\nTwo other people were wounded in the attack and transferred to hospital for treatment.\n\n\n\n\n\nRelated articles:\n\n\n\nExclusive: This is what the new Homesh Yeshiva looks like\n \n\n\n\n\n'Our double agents foiled the assassination of a senior member'\n \n\n\nChief Rabbi visits Homesh \n \n\n\nTorah scroll dedicated at Homesh in honor of Yehuda Dimentman\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n