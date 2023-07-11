\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nTanya\n\n/\n \nIggeres Ha’Kodesh - The Holy Epistle, \nEpistle 7, Class 3\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\ntanyaonline.com/?p=1941\n\n\n\n\n____ \n\n\n\nThus, G‑d’s Being is indeed utterly uncompounded so that there cannot possibly be any division into “parts.” Nevertheless, with regard to the radiance that descends below, (whose main purpose is that it permeate the Jewish soul,) the concept of “parts” does apply.\n\n\n\nThe abovementioned rays are the 613 basic “parts” into which the radiance is diffused. More specifically, as the Alter Rebbe now goes on to say, each of these general “parts” subdivides into an infinite number of smaller “parts.”\n\n\n\n\nNow, this number—\ni.e., the above division of the Divine radiance into 613 “parts,” corresponding to the 613 commandments—\nis the primary, basic division.\n\n\n\n\n\nוְהִנֵּה, מִסְפָּר זֶה הוּא בְּדֶרֶךְ כְּלָל,\n\n\n\n\n\nMore specifically, however, every single commandment subdivides into infinite details.\n\n\n\n\n\nאֲבָל בְּדֶרֶךְ פְּרָט, הִנֵּה כָּל מִצְוָה וּמִצְוָה מִתְחַלֶּקֶת לִפְרָטִים רַבִּים לְאֵין קֵץ וְתַכְלִית,\n\n\n\n\n\nThese are the essentials of the detailed rulings of every commandment, which are without number,\n\n\n\n\n\nוְהֵן הֵן גּוּפֵי הֲלָכוֹת פְּרָטִיּוֹת שֶׁבְּכָל מִצְוָה – שֶׁאֵין לָהֶם מִסְפָּר,\n\n\n\n\n\nas it is written, “Sixty are the queens,”12 which [as our Sages comment13] alludes to the sixty tractates….\n\n\n\n\n\nכְּמוֹ שֶׁכָּתוּב: "שִׁשִּׁים הֵמָּה מְלָכוֹת" הֵן ס' מַסֶּכְתּוֹת כוּ',\n\n\n\n\n\n “…and maidens without number,” which [as our Sages comment] alludes to the innumerable rulings of the individual laws,\n\n\n\n\n\n"וַעֲלָמוֹת אֵין מִסְפָּר" הֵן הַהֲלָכוֹת כוּ',\n\n\n\n\n\nfor they are a downward flow from the supreme will…, \nwhich is infinite.\n\n\n\n\nשֶׁהֵן הַמְשָׁכַת רָצוֹן הָעֶלְיוֹן כוּ'.\n\n\n\n\nThe Alter Rebbe now goes on to say that just as the soul is made up of 248 “organs” and 365 “sinews” so that it may absorb the luminosity of the 613 general rays, so, too, are souls further divisible so that they may absorb the infinite degrees of the more differentiated rays.\n\n\n\n\nIt is precisely so with man’s soul, \nwhich has the means to absorb the innumerable details of the downward flow of Divine radiance,\n\n\n\n\nוְכֵן הוּא מַמָּשׁ בְּנִשְׁמַת הָאָדָם,\n\n\n\n\n\nfor all the souls in the world were comprised in Adam.14\n\n\n\n\n\nכִּי הִנֵּה, כָּל הַנְּשָׁמוֹת שֶׁבָּעוֹלָם הָיוּ כְּלוּלוֹת בְּאָדָם הָרִאשׁוֹן,\n\n\n\n\n\nBasically, his soul was divisible into 613 elements, consisting of 248 “organs” and 365 “sinews.”\n\n\n\n\n\nוְדֶרֶךְ כְּלָל, הָיְתָה נִשְׁמָתוֹ נֶחְלֶקֶת לְמִסְפַּר תַּרְיַ"ג: רַמַ"ח אֵבָרִים וְשַׁסַ"ה גִידִים,\n\n\n\n\n\nMore specifically, however, his soul was divisible into innumerable sparks,\n\n\n\n\n\nאַךְ דֶּרֶךְ פְּרָט, נֶחְלֶקֶת לְנִיצוֹצוֹת אֵין מִסְפָּר,\n\n\n\n\n\nwhich are the souls of all of Israel from the days of the Patriarchs and the [founders of the Twelve] Tribes, up to and including the time of the coming of \nMashiach\n,\n\n\n\n\n\nשֶׁהֵן נִשְׁמוֹת כָּל יִשְׂרָאֵל מִימוֹת הָאָבוֹת וְהַשְּׁבָטִים עַד בִּיאַת הַמָּשִׁיחַ וְעַד בִּכְלָל,\n\n\n\n\n\nwhen [the promise of] Scripture will be fulfilled: “And the number of the Children of Israel will be like the sand of the sea, that cannot be measured nor counted,”15 “because of its great quantity.”16\n\n\n\n\n\nשֶׁיְּקוּיַּם אָז מַה שֶּׁכָּתוּב: "וְהָיָה מִסְפַּר בְּנֵי יִשְׂרָאֵל כְּחוֹל הַיָּם, אֲשֶׁר לֹא יִמַּד וְלֹא יִסָּפֵר" מֵרוֹב.\n\n\n\n\nWe understand from the above that Adam’s soul (which comprised the innumerable sparks of individual souls) was capable of receiving the infinitely numerous detailed emanations from the radiance of the supreme will, which ultimately animates all of the individual Jewish souls.\n\n\n\nAt this point, the Alter Rebbe resumes the thought begun earlier, where it was pointed out that Jacob referred to G‑d as “\nE-l\n, G‑d of Israel,” for the soul of Jacob (otherwise known as Israel) was illumined with all the aspects of the Divine radiance, just as was the soul of Adam.\n\n\n\n\nNow, “The consummate beauty of Jacob resembles the consummate beauty of Adam,”17\n\n\n\n\n\nוְהִנֵּה, "שׁוּפְרֵיהּ דְּיַעֲקֹב מֵעֵין שׁוּפְרֵיהּ דְּאָדָם הָרִאשׁוֹן",\n\n\n\n\n\nfor he rectified the sin of Adam.18\n\n\n\n\n\nשֶׁתִּיקֵּן חֵטְא אָדָם הָרִאשׁוֹן,\n\n\n\n\n\nHis soul, too, comprised all the souls of Israel, “from world to world,” \ni.e., both those of the “Revealed World” as well as the “Concealed World.”\n\n\n\n\nוְהָיְתָה נִשְׁמָתוֹ גַם כֵּן כְּלוּלָה מִכָּל הַנְּשָׁמוֹת שֶׁבְּיִשְׂרָאֵל, מֵעוֹלָם וְעַד עוֹלָם,\n\n\n\n\n\nMoreover, he was a vehicle for the \nTorah\n in its heavenly state, which is referred to as Adam,\n\n\n\n\n\nוְהָיָה מֶרְכָּבָה לַתּוֹרָה שֶׁלְּמַעְלָה, שֶׁנִּקְרֵאת בְּשֵׁם "אָדָם",\n\n\n\n\nThis phrase reflects the wording of a verse which begins with the words זֹאת הַתּוֹרָה אָדָם—“This is the law: A man….” Interpreted on the level of \nderush\n, these words have been taken literally to mean: “This is the Torah—Adam.”19\n\n\n\n\nas it is written, “And on the likeness of the throne, there was a likeness as the appearance of Adam”20 \n[lit., “of a man”], and the latter term, as is explained in the Kabbalah,\n21\n refers to the Torah.\n\n\n\n\nכְּמוֹ שֶׁכָּתוּב: "וְעַל דְּמוּת הַכִּסֵּא דְּמוּת כְּמַרְאֵה אָדָם וְכוּ'",\n\n\n\n\n\nIt is likewise written: “And this (\n\nזֹאת\n\n) was the custom in former times in Israel…,”22\n\n\n\n\n\nוּכְמוֹ שֶׁכָּתוּב: "וְזֹאת לְפָנִים בְּיִשְׂרָאֵל כוּ'" –\n\n\n\n\nThat, at least, is the plain meaning of the phrase quoted. On the interpretative level of \nderush\n, however, each of the three Hebrew words is here construed as follows: זֹאת (as taught in the \nZohar\n) connotes “Torah”; לְפָנִים—“within”; בְּיִשְׂרָאֵל—“in Israel the Patriarch.” At this level, the quoted phrase thus means that “the Torah is [implanted] within, in Israel the Patriarch.”\n\n\n\n\nand “\n\nזֹאת\n\n refers only to the Torah.”23\n\n\n\n\n\n"אֵין זֹאת אֶלָּא תּוֹרָה כוּ'",\n\n\n\n\n\nFor the Torah was contained and vested within the soul of “Israel the Patriarch,” which compounded all the souls. \n(The quoted phrase refers both to Jacob in the mortal world and to his supernal source, which is also known by this name.)\n\n\n\n\nשֶׁהָיְתָה כְּלוּלָה וּמְלוּבֶּשֶׁת בְּנִשְׁמַת "יִשְׂרָאֵל סָבָא", הַכְּלוּלָה מִכָּל הַנְּשָׁמוֹת.\n\n\n\n\nNow in addition, Jacob, or “Israel the Patriarch,” was a vessel capable of receiving the radiance of the Torah. Hence:\n\n\n\n\nThis is the meaning [of the above-quoted phrase], “And he called Him \nE-l\n, G‑d of Israel”:\n\n\n\n\n\nוְזֶהוּ "וַיִּקְרָא לוֹ אֵל אֱלֹהֵי יִשְׂרָאֵל" –\n\n\n\n\nSince the Name E-l denotes the Divine attribute of chesed, which finds expression in G-d’s desire to communicate His hidden light,\n [Jacob’s use of] the Name \nE-l\n signifies [man’s] calling forth the radiance from the [infinite] \n\nEin Sof\n\n-light, \nwhich is clothed in the Torah,\n from concealment to manifestation,\n\n\n\n\n\n"אֵל" לְשׁוֹן הַמְשָׁכַת הַהֶאָרָה מֵאוֹר־אֵין־סוֹף בָּרוּךְ־הוּא מֵהַהֶעְלֵם אֶל הַגִּילּוּי,\n\n\n\n\n\nso that it should illumine manifestly in man’s soul.\n\n\n\n\n\nלְהָאִיר בִּבְחִינַת גִּילּוּי בְּנִשְׁמָתוֹ,\n\n\n\n\n\nThus, too, it is written: “\nE-l\n is the L-rd, and He has given us light,”24 \nindicating likewise that the Divine Name E-l connotes illumination.\n\n\n\n\nוּכְמוֹ שֶׁכָּתוּב: "אֵל ה' וַיָאֶר לָנוּ";\n\n\n\n\nThus, when we say that Jacob called G‑d “\nE-l\n,” we imply that he called forth and drew down into his soul an all-encompassing revelation of the [infinite] \nEin Sof\n-light that comprises all the particular details of the Torah and its \nmitzvot\n.\n\n\n\n\nand after [Jacob], the [infinite] \nEin Sof\n-light shines openly into the souls of all the upright of heart who engage in the Torah and the \n\nmitzvot\n\n.\n\n\n\n\n\nוְאַחֲרָיו כָּל יִשְׁרֵי לֵב, הָעוֹסְקִים בַּתּוֹרָה וּבַמִּצְוֹת, מֵאִיר אוֹר ה' אֵין־סוֹף בָּרוּךְ־הוּא בִּבְחִינַת גִּילּוּי בְּנִשְׁמָתָם,\n\n\n\n\n“The upright of heart”25 alludes to those individuals within whom the G‑dly illumination found in the intellect descends to the heart, where it inspires them with a love and an awe of G‑d. These spiritual emotions in turn add vitality to their study of the Torah and their performance of the \nmitzvot\n.\n\n\n\nThe Divine radiance felt by these individuals is termed “our portion” (חֶלְקֵנוּ, as in the quotation with which this epistle opened). This is the particular G‑dly illumination which permeates a Jew’s soul through his performance of each and every commandment and which is a portion and part of the all-encompassing illumination comprising 613 “parts.”\n\n\n\n\nThe most elevating and most powerful26 manifestation of this [Divine] radiance in their mind and heart\n\n\n\n\n\nוּזְמַן גִּילּוּי זֶה בְּיֶתֶר שְׂאֵת וְיֶתֶר עֹז הַהֶאָרָה בְּמוֹחָם וְלִבָּם\n\n\n\n\n\noccurs at the time of prayer, as is explained elsewhere.27\n\n\n\n\n\nהוּא בִּשְׁעַת הַתְּפִלָּה, כְּמוֹ שֶׁמְּבוֹאָר בְּמָקוֹם אַחֵר.\n\n\n\n\nIt is by means of the ladder of prayer that all of man’s \nmitzvot\n ascend; this same ladder also serves as the conduit through which the resultant Divine radiance and revelation descend to this world.\n\n\n\n_______\n\n\nFOOTNOTES\n\n\n\n\n_____________\n\n\n\n\n\n12.\n \nSong of Songs 6:8\n.\n\n\n\n\n13.\n Cf. \nShir Hashirim Rabbah\n 6:9.\n\n\n\n\n14.\n \nSefer Hagilgulim\n, ch. 1. \nShaar Hapesukim, Bereishis, Drush\n 3 (citing \nShemot Rabbah\n 40:2-3 and \nTanchuma, Tisa\n 12).\n\n\n\n\n15.\n \nHosea 2:1\n.\n\n\n\n\n16.\n Note by the Rebbe: “The conclusion of this quotation is drawn from another verse” [viz., \nGenesis 16:10\n].\n\n\n\n\n17.\n \nBava Metzia\n 84a, et al.\n\n\n\n\n18.\n \nZohar\n III, 111b, et al.\n\n\n\n\n19.\n \nNumbers 19:14\n.\n\n\n\n\n20.\n \nEzekiel 1:26\n.\n\n\n\n\n21.\n See \nZohar\n I, 71b ff.\n\n\n\n\n22.\n \nRuth 4:7\n.\n\n\n\n\n23.\n \nZohar\n III, 81b.\n\n\n\n\n24.\n \nPsalms 119:130\n.\n\n\n\n\n25.\n “For the word ישראל comprises the words ישר א־ל.” [In this phrase, the first two letters of ישר are each vocalized with a \nkamatz\n, thus meaning “upright.” As explained in \nLikkutei Torah\n, \nParashat Shelach\n, 40c, these two words imply that G‑d’s power finds direct expression in the souls of those described as ישרי לב.]\n\n\n\n\n26.\n Cf. \nGenesis 49:3\n.\n\n\n\n\n27.\n Note by the Rebbe: “Cf. 