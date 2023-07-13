\nChinese President Xi Jinping has joined USA President Biden in disqualifying both their countries from playing any mediating role in ending more than 100 years of conflict between Arabs and Jews over the territory once called Palestine.\n\n\n\nBoth Biden and Xi refuse to jettison the failed - Saudi Arabian-inspired - two-state solution unsuccessfully pursued by the \n2002 Arab Peace Initiative\n which entails:\n\n\n\nFull Israeli withdrawal from all the territories occupied since 1967, including the Syrian Golan Heights, to the June 4, 1967 lines as well as the remaining occupied Lebanese territories in the south of Lebanon.\n\n\n\nAchievement of a just solution to the Palestinian refugee problem to be agreed upon in accordance with U.N. General Assembly Resolution 194. \n\n\n\nThe acceptance of the establishment of a sovereign independent Palestinian state on the Palestinian territories occupied since June 4, 1967 in the 'West Bank' and Gaza Strip, with East Jerusalem as its capital\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nBiden made his position clear on \n29 December 2022\n:\n\n\n\n“And as we have throughout my Administration, the United States will continue to support the two state solution and to oppose policies that endanger its viability or contradict our mutual interests and values.”\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nXi has now joined Biden – according to Chinese state media – stating on \n14 June 2023\n:\n\n\n\n“The fundamental solution to the Palestinian issue lies in the establishment of an independent Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital,” \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nBiden and XI have clearly rejected an alternative solution – \nThe Hashemite Kingdom of Palestine solution (HKOPS)\n – which emanated from Saudi Arabia on 8 June 2022.\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nHKOPS \n(as subsequently amended)\n calls for Jordan, Gaza and part of the 'West Bank' to be merged into one territorial entity called “The Hashemite Kingdom of Palestine” – to be ruled by the Hashemites - with its capital in Amman – not Jerusalem - which will be recognized as Israel’s capital only. \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nCustodianship of the Islamic Holy sites in Jerusalem will remain vested in the Hashemites as currently exists.\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nBiden and Xi’s support for the failed Arab Peace Initiative – and not HKOPS - will encourage fellow HKOPS-deniers – the United Nations and the European Union - to continue pushing a solution whose use by date has long expired.\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nHKOPS author - Ali Shihabi – is a confidant of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman (MBS) and \nmember\n of the Board advising MBS on building the US$500 billion mega-city \nNeom\n.\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nMBS has not rejected HKOPS since its publication – even though its successful implementation will shred the 2002 Arab Peace Initiative.\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nMBS wants the Jewish-Arab conflict ended – as he transforms Saudi Arabia under his \nVision 2030\n to become an integral driver of international trade connecting three continents: Africa, Asia and Europe\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nThis requires a new solution to replace the failed Arab Peace Initiative – which HKOPS delivers. \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu \nmade his position clear\n on the Arab Peace Initiative and Vision 2030 in\n Al Arabiya News\n on 15 December 2022:\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n“Look, the Arab Peace Initiative of 2002 was an indication that there is a willingness, in those days, to think about how to get out of the straitjacket and to get to a comprehensive peace. I think things have changed, things have moved. But the need to have this kind of new thinking is important. And again, if we stick to the old grooves, we’ll be stuck in the old groove. If we think about new ways, then I think the sky’s the limit.”\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\nCurrent \nSecret MBS-Netanyahu negotiations\n could see this decades-old straitjacket cast aside – averting a \nmajor humanitarian crisis\n threatening to envelop the 'West Bank' and Gaza.\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nHKOPS-deniers – Biden, Xi, UN and EU - should hang their collective heads in shame.\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\nPlease join my Facebook Page: \n“Hashemite Kingdom of Palestine supporters”\n\n\n\n\n\n\nAuthor’s note: The cartoon — commissioned exclusively for this article — is by Yaakov Kirschen aka “Dry Bones”- one of Israel’s foremost political and social commentators — whose \ncartoons\n have graced the columns of Israeli and international media publications for decades.\n\n\n\n\n\n\n