\nFrench President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday that his country will do "everything" to help resolve Lebanon's "deep crisis".\n\n\n\n"We will do everything, during this deep crisis that they are going through, to help ... our Lebanese friends," Macron, who is visiting Israel, said at a press conference with President Reuven Rivlin, according to \nAFP\n.\n\n\n\nHis comments came a day after Lebanon \nannounced the formation\n of a new Cabinet following a months-long impasse amid ongoing mass protests against the country's ruling elite.\n\n\n\nNew Lebanese Prime Minister \nHassan Diab\n convened his first cabinet, which donors hope can spearhead reforms, unlock foreign aid and help stabilize a plummeting currency.\n\n\n\nWhile pledging support to France's "Lebanese friends,", Macron also stressed that he would remain "vigilant" regarding any "terrorist activity" from Lebanon that could threaten either the Lebanese people or Israel.\n\n\n\nDiab was designated by President Michel Aoun as prime minister in mid-December, but until Tuesday had failed to form an emergency government amid political divisions and jockeying for power.\n\n\n\nHe was picked to replace former Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri, \nwho resigned\n on October 29 following the wave of protests.\n\n\n\nThe move is unlikely to satisfy protesters who have been calling for sweeping reforms in Lebanon and a government made up of independent technocrats.\n\n\n\nThe protests had been mostly peaceful but they turned violent this week as anti-riot police \ndispersed protesters\n with tear gas in the capital Beirut.\n\n\n\nThe protests in Lebanon were initially started in response to what has become known as the \n“WhatsApp Tax”\n, which would have seen a 20-cent daily fee being charged for messaging app users.\n\n\n\nThe tax was later scrapped but the protests have continued and have morphed into a cross-sectarian street mobilization against a political system seen as corrupt and broken.\n\n\n\n\n\n