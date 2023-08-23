\nThe Jerusalem pupil population has grown, once again, for the 5769-5770 school year. Fifteen new classes and six new kindergartens will open.\n\nStatistics released by the Jerusalem municipality show that 8,633 children are enrolled in 324 kindergartens and nurseries this year, compared to 8,581 in 318 last year. \n\n3,598 first graders will begin school in Jerusalem this year, compared to 3,266 last year. They will populate 128 classes, ten more than last year.\n\nIn seventh grade, 2,948 pupils will occupy 89 classes – compared to only 2,597 in seven fewer classes last year.\n\nJerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat, who holds the education portfolio in the city council, has visited more than 30 schools of all sectors – public, public-religious, hareidi, Arab, and special education – since taking office last December. His office announced that he plans to continue this practice throughout the coming school year, as well as meet with local school principals.\n\nBarkat’s educational vision for the city concentrates chiefly on six elements: Investment in principals and teachers; developing school specialties; striving for excellence; promoting computerized study environments; preventing drop-outs; and placing the pupil and his individual needs at the center of the learning process.\n\nJerusalem’s education system is the largest in the country, with 230,000 students – including over 91,000 in the hareidi-religious schools.\n\n\nThe Most Common Names\n\nMore first-graders in public schools are named Noah and Adi (for girls) and Daniel and Ro’i (for boys) than any other name. \n\nIn the public-religious system, the most common names are Shira for girls and David for boys.\n\nIn the hareidi-religious schools, the most common name for girls is Sarah and for boys, David.\n\nAmong Arab first-graders, Shahad is the most common girl's name and Muhammed is the most popular boy's name.\n