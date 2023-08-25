\nThere’s a lot to expect from virtual reality over the next decade \naccording to TWS\n and even ‘war’ tactic shall be heavily influenced. Microsoft is set to deliver 120,000 VR headsets to the US Army after winning a contract that could potentially reach $21.9bn. The deal comes as the US military continues to expand and innovate on its fighting and training tactics.\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nThe headsets are what the army is calling “Integrated Visual Augmentation Systems” and are meant to enhance soldiers’ situational awareness. The devices can also be used to train, receive information, and tune-in to other systems that can provide more contextual information.\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nAccording to the \nannouncement\n published on the United States Army website, Microsoft will deliver 120,000 headsets to the army’s close combat force (CCF). Initially, the contract will span five years and have the option to continue for another five years. Over 10 years the contract could reach an estimated $21.9bn depending on how many headsets are delivered.\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nThe headsets are still in the prototyping stage and are based on Microsoft’s HoloLens, a smartglass headset designed for businesses. According to Microsoft tech fellow Alex Kipman, “The program [enables] information sharing and decision-making in a variety of scenarios…”\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nHe added that the technology would ultimately “keep soldiers safer and make them more effective.”\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nAfter the announcement Microsoft shares jumped 2% to $236.\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nThe US Army Tests Augmented Reality Warfare\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nAccording to US Army chief of staff General James McConville, the Integrated Visual Augmentation System has been in the works for some time. Originally the army tested Microsoft headsets in an effort to increase sight and effectiveness at night. This technology quickly became a promising avenue that could fundamentally change partnerships between private comapnies and the military.\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nThe IVAS \nheadsets are designed to aid close combat forces in urban environments\n where visibility and movement are often hampered. The devices would let soldiers fight and train in the dark by helping identify and target enemies or obstacles.\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nIVAS helps soldiers by using machine learning technology to add information to what they see around them. Superimposing images and information over their field of view can also let them see through walls or around corners.\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nThe device is based on sensors which can be separate from the wearer, or worn on the solider’s body.\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nDrone footage could also appear on the screens to offer even greater reach and show real-time information. The headsets would effectively operate on the cloud meaning commanders stationed at another base can also tune-in. The headsets can also feed live information back to control centers, tracking soldiers’ eye and body movements and recording speech.\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nThe headsets have more recently been used to track the wearer’s temperature during the pandemic.\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nSimulated Feelings for a More Real Experience\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nIVAS combines different technologies into a single device that allows soldiers to train and fight in complex urban and nighttime conditions. The display uses night and thermal sensors which can be independent or worn on the body. These can be used to determine target proximity and aid in the decision-making process.\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nThese same features combined with augmented reality can simulate real-life conditions for training. The idea is to create lifelike situations that can help the users get accustomed to the technology.\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nThis innovation is part of an ongoing movement to create physical sensations through augmented reality. One such example is the Teslasuit created by the company of the same name. This suit sends electrical stimulation to different parts of the body depending on what the user experiences in a virtual context.\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nThis ‘haptic feedback’ can\n trick the user into believing the sensations are real\n. This can help with training where consequences are important to improve reaction times and develop skills.\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nThe types of effects that can be simulated can be anything between a hug and a gunshot. Jeremy Orr from VirtuReal based in Queensland described this phenomenon for anyone wondering what is difference of augmented reality and virtual reality? “Say we were in a [virtual] boxing arena and we were playing together and you punched me in the stomach; that can actually cause all my stomach muscles to activate, as though I’d actually been punched.”\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nHaptic feedback suits are not commercially available as they are still in the research and development phase. However, this technology combined with the IVAS could potentially create hyper realistic situations which could allow soldiers to train for any situation.\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nCries Mount Against Using Technology for Weapons\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nAccording to some users of the headsets, they are as simple to use as an Iphone and have been likened to video games. However, not everyone sees these devices as innovative and ‘fun’ tools to help soldiers train.\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nIn 2018 Microsoft won a $480 contract to develop headset prototypes for the army to field test. At the time, Microsoft employees petitioned the company to close the contract and avoid helping with “any and all weapons technologies.”\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nWhile there are voices opposed to Microsoft’s contracts with the government, the company is in the middle of a heated competition. Companies such as Amazon and Google are also competing to win government contracts. In 2019 Microsoft beat Amazon for a $10bn deal to provide cloud computing services to the US Department of Defense.\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nThe Future of Innovation for National Defense\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nThe official announcement also highlights the effects that this partnership will have in the future. The project “redefined” the time it takes to rapidly develop and produce a product for use in a defense program for the US Army. This was done by taking advantage of the Middle Tier of Acquisition concept.\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nThe MTA is a pathway used to quickly develop field prototypes to showcase capabilities and quickly advance into production. The army also highlights that an important aspect was “partnering with a non-traditional defense contractor that is an industry leader in developing innovative technology.”\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nThis could potentially set a framework for private companies to use their resources for national defense. There is also a great incentive to win these contracts since the payout is typically in the billions.\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nThe technology and concept behind the IVAS was originally meant for businesses. The Microsoft HoloLens was primarily targeted towards education and gaming, but it was quickly picked up by the military for its training applications. Either way the future of private innovation seems to have found a home in national defense.\n\n